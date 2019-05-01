Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took a shot at President Donald Trump as he delivered his opening statement for Attorney General William Barr‘s hearing on Wednesday.

The senator used a portion of his opener to review Robert Mueller‘s findings pertaining to Russian collusion and possible attempts to obstruct justice. Since the Mueller report presents conclusive evidence that Russia did interfere with American institutions during the 2016 election, Graham called for a bolstering of political system defenses, and he mocked Trump over one of his most infamous explanations for who was responsible for the cyberactivity that took place.

“I would like to do more to harden our infrastructure because the Russians did it. It wasn’t some 400 pound guy sitting on a bed somewhere, it was the Russians. And they’re still doing it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com