Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution today to condemn the House’s impeachment inquiry, and during the Q&A with reporters he said they would be feeling very differently if the parties were reversed.

A reporter asked about closed-door inquiries going on before the Clinton impeachment. Graham pointed to the House now formally “authorizing this inquiry,” claiming Republicans “feel like it’s not a fair process.”

Another reporter asked, “If someone had tried to interfere with the House impeachment process back in the ’90s under Clinton, how would you have reacted?”

“I think if we were doing this, you would be beating the shit out of us,” Graham responded. “I think if a Republican were doing to a to Democrat what we’re doing, you would be all over me and I think it says a lot about people in your business, with all due respect. I am confident that if we had an intel committee inquiry involving a Democratic president where we selectively leak stuff, you would be calling us every kind of bad name and we would deserve it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

