Lindsey Graham: ‘Maybe Every Other Young Child in America of Color Might Want to be a Republican’ if Herschel Walker Wins

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested “maybe every other young child in America of color might want to be a Republican” if Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker wins on Nov. 8.

Appearing on Hannity on Fox News on Wednesday night, Graham blasted the latest allegation against Walker of paying another woman to have an abortion. Graham said it reminded him of Brett Kavanaugh when he was a Supreme Court nominee in 2018 and was accused of sexual misconduct.

He told anchor Sean Hannity:

Well, I mean, I’ve seen this movie up close and personal. If you’re a conservative, they don’t give a damn about the truth. [They’re] trying to destroy his life 13 days before the election. They did the same thing to Kavanaugh. There’s another one and another one and another one. It got to be six. Three people out lied and nothing happened to them. How did that movie end? Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court. Herschel’s going to the Senate. And what is this all about? Why Herschel? They’re beating all of our guys up, but what is it about this guy? He changes the entire narrative of the left. We’re a party of racists, Sean. Me and you are racists, the Republican Party is racist. Well what happens when the Republican party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African American, black Heisman Trophy winner, right? Olympian. It destroys the whole narrative.

Graham named Michigan congressional candidate John James and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) as examples of other conservative black Americans.

Graham claimed that “everybody in San Francisco’s going to jump off a bridge if we elect this man [Walker], a black conservative beats a black liberal [incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock] in Georgia” and that the latest allegation against Walker is “trying to ruin his life.”

“They’re scared to death of Herschel walker because if Herschel Walker becomes a Republican, maybe every other young child in America of color might want to be a Republican,” he said. “That’s what they’re trying to do. Don’t let them get away with it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

