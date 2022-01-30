Lindsey Graham Praises Rumored Biden Supreme Court Candidate, Argues for Diverse Court: Let’s Make it ‘More Like America’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pushed back on his fellow Republicans attacking President Joe Biden’s commitment to nominate an African American woman to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan interviewed Graham on Sunday for Face The Nation, and asked the senator about Biden’s reaffirmed promise to nominate a Black woman as Breyer’s successor. Brennan also noted the White House’s confirmation that South Carolina U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs is among the potential nominees for Biden’s consideration.

Asked for his thoughts on Childs’ possible appointment, Graham said “I can’t think of a better person for President Biden to consider to the Supreme Court.” He added that Childs “has wide support in our state,” praising her as “fair-minded,” “highly qualified,” and “one of the most decent people I’ve ever met.”

As Graham continued with his admiration for Childs, Brennan interjected to note that Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) and other conservatives are demeaning Biden’s pledge by arguing it boils down to affirmative action. This prompted Brennan to ask why is Biden’s pledge different from when former President Ronald Reagan promised to nominate a woman, Sandra Day O’Connor, to the bench.

“Well it’s not different to me,” Graham answered before saying Childs’ nomination would not be an affirmative action choice if Biden goes ahead with it.

Affirmative action is picking somebody not as well qualified for past wrongs. Michelle Childs is incredibly qualified. There’s no affirmative action component if you pick her. She is highly qualified. And President Reagan said running for office that he wanted to put the first female on the court. Whether you like it or not, Joe Biden said, I’m going to pick an African-American woman to serve on the Supreme Court. I believe there are plenty of qualified African-American women, conservative and liberal, that could go onto the court. I don’t see Michelle Childs as an act of affirmative action. I do see putting a black woman on the court, making the court more like America…

Watch above, via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com