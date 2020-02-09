Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had no objection to Donald Trump’s decision to fire Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after testifying as part of the impeachment inquiry against the president.

Margaret Brennan interviewed Graham on Sunday for CBS’ Face The Nation, and she asked him about how Vindman and his brother were both taken off of the White House National Security Council last week. Graham said Trump was “justified” in his decision, and claimed Vindman had a connection to the Ukraine whistleblower that prompted Trump’s impeachment.

“I think his reassignment was justified, I don’t think he could be effective at the NSC,” said Graham. “What have I learned in the last two years? CIA agents, Justice Department lawyers, FBI agents have a political agenda and they acted on it…as did Col. Vindman, who was not allowed to be asked questions about his connection to the alleged whistleblower.”

Brennan pushed back throughout the interview, saying Vindman was asked about that during his testimony, and she also pointed out that he testified in order to comply with a Congressional subpoena. Graham argued the questions weren’t satisfactory and claimed “people in his chain of command have been suspicious of [Vindman] regarding his political point of view.”

“I want the man to be asked about what he did with the information,” Graham continued. He continued to implicitly tie Vindman to “FBI agents who took the law in their own hands,” along with CIA agents, Department of Justice lawyers and other government figures allegedly involved in a “movement” to take down Trump.

Graham went on from there by dodging Brennan’s questions about whether this was Trump’s “retaliation” against Vindman, his brother, and Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who was also recalled from his post after giving testimony.

Watch above, via CBS.

