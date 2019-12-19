Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vehemently defended President Donald Trump from impeachment on Thursday, but criticized him for joking that late Congressman John Dingell is in hell.

“Well, number one, this joke is not funny,” Graham said on Fox News when asked about Trump’s comments by Special Report anchor Bret Baier. “As to John Dingell the person, President Trump made sure he got the respect he deserved from a lifetime of service. President Trump made sure that he got all of the privileges that go with being a member of Congress. He called up his wife and said I’m sorry with the passing of John Dingell.”

“Now, he made a joke last night,” Graham continued. “He made the same joke about John McCain. It is not funny. There is nothing funny about this, Mr. President.”

“Did you tell him that today?” Baier asked.

“Yeah,” Graham claimed. “I like the president. I think his sense of humor doesn’t play well here. When it came to John Dingell, he made sure he was honored appropriately. He did admire John Dingell’s service. But this joke he made last night, it’s just not funny.”

“Mr. President, you’re doing a heck of a good job for the American people,” Graham added. “But this doesn’t help the cause.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

