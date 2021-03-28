Lindsey Graham Slams Gun Control Push: ‘My House Will Be the Last One the Gang Will Come to’ During Natural Disaster Because ‘I Can Defend Myself’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) condemned new efforts for gun control and brought up a hypothetical where he needs to have an AR-15 assault rifle to fend off “gangs” in the event of a natural disaster in his state.

Graham gave an interview on Sunday to Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who asked him about the Biden administration’s push for new gun laws in the aftermath of the Atlanta and Boulder shootings. Wallace asked Graham, “What’s wrong with a serious debate after all of these shootings about assault weapons and especially about large capacity magazines which a lot of studies show contribute to these mass killings?”

Graham responded by challenging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to hold a vote on banning assault weapons.

“It won’t get 50 votes, much less 60,” Graham said.

He then added:

“I own an AR-15. If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself.”

The interview continued with Wallace asking about a bill Graham himself introduced that’s gotten pushback from gun rights groups.

