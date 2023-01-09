Lindsey Graham ‘Sorry’ After Saying Trump ‘Scared the Sh*t Out of Mexico’ on Air

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) momentarily forgot he was on Fox News, telling Jesse Watters on air that former President Donald Trump “scared the shit out of Mexico.”

The senator and other Republicans have been highly critical of President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. Biden visited the southern border with Mexico on Sunday after conservatives called on him to do so for more than a year. Last week, the president announced measures to try to stem the border crisis.

On Monday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, the host maintained that Biden is not enforcing the law.

“Well, I think he has been derelict in his duties,” Graham stated. “I’ve been saying that on your show and other places for about a year now, that what would fix this problem is pretty simple. You cannot apply for asylum in the United States. You have to apply in your home country or some country, safe country, other than the United States.”

Graham went on to praise Trump’s border policies:

That’s what Trump did. Trump didn’t have a magic wand. He scared the shit out of Mexico. He told the Mexican government that, “If you don’t help me, I’m going to put tariffs on every product coming across the border.” Guess what. The Mexican government, all of a sudden said, “Hey, I’d like to help.” Under Trump, you couldn’t apply for asylum in the United States. You had to remain in Mexico.

“We’re gonna have to send you a bar of soap,” Watters said.

“I’m sorry,” Graham said, laughing. “I forgot about that.”

“Thank you very much, senator,” Watters responded. “Now go behave yourself.”

