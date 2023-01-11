Lindsey Graham Stumbles When Pushed By Fox News Anchor to Address Differences in Biden v. Trump Classified Docs. Situation

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a question on Wednesday that the South Carolina Republican couldn’t manage to answer.

MacCallum and Graham were discussing the recent revelation that classified documents were found in a private office of President Joe Biden, which led Graham to call for a special prosecutor – just like as has been appointed in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case.

Graham continued to rail against what he saw as a double standard and argued that networks other than Fox News have not been covering Biden’s document revelation – despite CNN covering the topic extensively.

“Well, to be fair, there were other reporters in the room who did ask questions about this. They were summarily shut down. And most of the coverage that I’ve seen in other places is about how very different these two situations are,” asked MacCallum, referencing Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pushing Biden’s press secretary on the topic earlier in the day.

“They say, you know, the former president was stonewalling, returning these documents. They had been requested. They’ve been negotiating over it for quite some time. And that that’s the difference. So so comment on that for me, if you would, first and then I have another question,” MacCallum asked.

“Well, number one, I mean, ummm… can you imagine if this happened?” Graham replied with multiple, awkward long pauses.

“The bottom line here is that Peter did not get shut down. The more she talked, the more absurd the excuse became,” Graham continued, dodging MacCallum’s question.

“The bottom line here, she also said that President Biden has done more to secure the border than any president. You know, that’s an out lie and everybody knows it. So it’s pretty frustrating right now,” Graham continued.

“So God bless Peter for pushing. The answers given by the White House are nonsensical. If there’s not a special counsel appointed to find out how this happened with President Biden regarding classified information, there is going to be a lot of anger,” Graham said, concluding:

It will hurt the country. Garland If you’re listening, if you thought it was necessary, attorney general, to appoint a special counsel regarding President Trump, then you need to do the exact same thing regarding President Biden when it comes to handling classified information.

MacCallum’s question to Graham clearly wasn’t meant to put the Republican senator on his heels the way it did, resulting in no discussion from Graham on how Biden and Trump’s classified documents cases compare.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

