Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke with Sean Hannity Tuesday night and admitted that the burgeoning GOP fracture between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell makes him worry about the Republican’s chances in 2022.

Hannity went on a tear against McConnell in the segment with Graham, over McConnell’s condemnation of Trump for the Capitol riots. Trump shot back in a statement Tuesday trashing McConnell making all sorts of wild claims, and even saying the GOP won’t win with leaders like McConnell at the helm.

Graham tried to reassure Hannity that McConnell’s condemnation of Trump is a view not “widely shared” by most Republicans.

He talked up how good Trump was for the GOP on policy but defended McConnell as being an important ally for four years.

But them being “at each other’s throat” concerns Graham:

“I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been. I don’t want to eat our own. President Trump Trump is the most consequential Republican in the party. If Mitch McConnell doesn’t understand that, he’s missing a lot… We need to knock this off. Kevin McCarthy is the leader of the house Republicans. He has taken a different approach to President Trump. I would advise Senator McConnell to do that.”

He sent a message to Trump directly, telling the former president they need to “make some changes” to retake the White House and Congress in the next two elections.

Hannity said it’s the establishment “throwing the first punch here” and argued that they really need Trump.

Graham said his message to McConnell is “I know Trump can be a handful, but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican party, we don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]