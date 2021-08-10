Lindsey Graham Urges Vaccinations After Recovering from Covid: ‘Would’ve Been a Lot Worse’ If I Didn’t Get the Shot

Senator Lindsey Graham urged his constituents to get vaccinated after recovering from covid-19 himself.

The South Carolina Republican, who is vaccinated, said last week he tested positive for covid-19. He was symptomatic but emphasized that the vaccine clearly helped because his symptoms would have been far worse without it.

In Senate floor remarks Tuesday afternoon, Graham thanked colleagues for their support and said, “I think the worst is behind me.”

“If you haven’t been vaccinated regarding the covid problem, you need to get vaccinated,” he continued.

He said he feels better and is confident “it would have been a lot worse” if he wasn’t already vaccinated.

Graham made a point of addressing his state directly, as a little over half of South Carolinians have not been fully vaccinated.

“Just for your own good and the good of our state, I would urge you to consider getting vaccinated. I think the vaccine is safe, it works,” he said. “I’m glad I had it, and the sooner we get to herd immunity through vaccinations and other means, the better off we’ll be.”

