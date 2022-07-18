Political consultant Lis Smith joined Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC Monday to discuss her new memoir Any Given Tuesday and ended the interview with a brutal takedown of former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio – who once fire her.

“So we’ve spent our time on the high road, but you also go low,” said Wallace, pivoting the interview away from Smith’s time working for Pete Buttigieg.

“Let me read what you wrote about de Blasio,” said Wallace who then quoted Smith’s book:

De Blasio reminded me of the gross and unshowered guy in college who showed up to philosophy 101 and hogged 10 minutes of class time to yell about the necessity of seizing the means of production because he’d read one line of a Communism for Dummies book. After we parted ways, I was shaken. I called my mom and a couple of friends on the ride back to Manhattan. I was terrified that someone like de Blasio could be tasked with running New York City in the middle of a crisis. This guy can’t handle a 9/11.

“Brutal. True. And he’s responding right ahead of publication tomorrow,” added Wallace, who then gave Smith some time to discuss the quote.

“You know and you know what, mayor, if you want to send out another statement, please do, because I need help with promoting my book,” Smith said challenging de Blasio, who is currently running for Congress, to respond.

“But no, I meant every word of that. And I am and it was an it was an sort of an example in my career of where I put my ambition ahead of my beliefs,” Smith continued adding:

I wanted to be City Hall press secretary, so I figured I’ll go along with this guy who’s going to win. But then, you know, karma bit me because, you know, he found out that I was in a relationship with a controversial figure, the former governor of New York and he fired me for that reason alone

Smith continued, saying de Blasio “left me out to dry as the New York press tore me apart in terms that would never be used against men in politics,” referring to the backlash she received when news broke she was in a relationship with then-married Gov. Eliot Spitzer (D-NY).

“And that was another moment, frankly, where a lot of women might have stepped back and said, ‘I’m out, I’m not going to deal with this,’” she added, concluding:

It was really hard on me emotionally, it was hard on my family. But again, I did believe in the promise of any given Tuesday, and I found myself coming back again.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

