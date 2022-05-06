Listen: Lindsey Graham Performs ‘Dancing Monkey Routine’ After Trump Demands He Tell Reporters About Golf Skills

On Thursday, Trevor Noah welcomed to The Daily Show the authors of a new book, This Will Not Pass, which covers the 2020 election and the first year of the Biden administration.

New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin joined Noah and provided a recording of them speaking with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in April 2021. At one point, Trump takes a phone call from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Trump places Graham on speaker and asks the senator to tell Burns and Martin how good he is at golf.

“And most importantly, would you tell them one thing,” Trump told Graham. “Can Trump play golf? Legitimately play golf?”

After a brief pause, Graham obliged.

“Ok, listen,” he began. “I thought it was all bullshit too. So, we go play golf for the first time. You know, I’ve heard this, I’ve heard that. So we play in October, it’s kinda raining, he shot even par against a three-footer [unintelligible]. And he would’ve been one under. But even par, playing by the rules of the gods. After that, he started helping me with my game.”

After the clip aired, Burns told Noah that Graham engaged in a “dancing monkey routine” that “was really an extraordinary moment.”

He added, “I don’t know that he’s lying to anybody. I think Lindsey Graham genuinely believes that he is playing a vital role as a diplomat between the establishment of the Republican Party and Donald Trump. I’m not saying he’s right. That’s clearly how is he rationalizing it. It puzzled even some of his colleagues in the Senate.”

Watch above via Comedy Central.

