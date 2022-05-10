LISTEN: Lindsey Graham Praises Biden on Jan. 6, Says ‘Maybe the Best Person… How Mad Can You Get at Joe Biden?’

Newly-released audio offers a fresh perspective of how Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) truly felt about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The South Carolina Republican theorized during the attack that the country would unify around then-President-Elect Joe Biden.

CNN obtained audio Tuesday from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, authors of a new book. Martin interviewed Graham on Jan. 6, 2021 after the Capitol had been attacked:

GRAHAM: We will actually come out of this thing stronger. Moments like this reset. It’ll take a while. People will calm down. People will [say] “I don’t want to be associated with that.” This is a group within a group. What this does, it’ll be a rallying effect for a while, where the country says, “We’re better than this.” MARTIN: And Biden will be better, right? GRAHAM: Totally, he’ll be maybe the best person to have, right? I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?

Martin told Cooper, “You can almost hear his voice, Senator Graham, trying to play out what the impact of this attack, which as we talked was still ongoing as we spoke that afternoon on the 6th.

“The Capitol police were still trying to clear the Capitol in those moments, Graham is thinking ahead, he is thinking about the political impact on his party and the impact on the country.”

Burns and Martin obtained the audio for of their new book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.

Watch above, via CNN.

