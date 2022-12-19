Listen: Michael Flynn Takes the 5th During Grilling On His Asking Defense Officials to Help ‘Take Over’ and ‘Redo’ the 2020 Election

New audio files show that retired Lt. General Michael Flynn repeatedly invoked his right against self-incrimination when pressed over his efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election.

CBS obtained audio from the former Trump national security advisor’s deposition to the January 6th Committee as part of their investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol. During his testimony, Flynn faced numerous questions about his efforts to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s election, plus his reported attempts to get defense and intelligence figures to assist him in this.

Flynn has repeatedly called for martial law and the overthrowing of the government in the past, yet when questioned by the committee’s senior investigative counsel Dan George, he repeatedly asserted his Fifth Amendment rights:

George: Between November 3, 2020 and January 20, 2021, did you have any conversations with any current or former officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding election fraud or other irregularities in the 2020 presidential elections? Flynn: The Fifth.

CBS noted that Flynn was also grilled on his conversations with Ezra Cohen, who was serving at the Defense Department as acting undersecretary for intelligence before the Capitol riot. Previous reports have said Flynn tried to get Cohen to take “extraordinary measures” to “stop Democrats from stealing the election,” so Flynn was asked about that and other officials he reached out to around that time:

George: And during the second phone call with Mr. Cohen, did you tell him that, quote, We need to have the military take over the election and redo the election, unquote? Or something like that? Flynn: The Fifth. George: Did you say anything to the effect of getting the military involved in the 2020 presidential election? Flynn: The Fifth.

Watch above via CBS.

