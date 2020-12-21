Fox News’ Pete Hegseth sniped at CBS’ Margaret Brennan for asking if President Donald Trump will get a coronavirus vaccine on camera like Vice President Mike Pence.

On Monday for Fox & Friends, Hegseth rolled footage of Brennan asking Surgeon General Jerome Adams if there’s a plan for Trump to receive a Covid inoculation for the public to see. Adams sidestepped the question somewhat by saying Trump doesn’t need the vaccine right now since he’s still coming off of the monoclonal antibody treatments he received months ago when he contracted the virus.

Brennan countered by saying “that doesn’t make [Trump] immune,” plus she continued to grill Adams on why Trump won’t get publicly vaccinated in order to encourage others to do the same. As for Hegseth, he snarked at Brennan’s interview by turning to his colleagues and saying “listen to the tone on that!”

From there, Hegseth continued to bash Brennan by connecting her to others in the media who’ve had less-than-glowing reactions to Pence’s live TV vaccination. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel followed up by ripping on Democrats, praising Pence’s “sense of humor,” and saying Brennan was “disingenuous” with Adams during their interview.

