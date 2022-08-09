Liz Cheney Buys National Fox News Ad Time for Commercial Featuring Father Labeling Trump ‘Coward’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has purchased ad time on Fox News for a commercial featuring her father, Dick Cheney, labeling Donald Trump a “coward.” Her campaign says the ad purchase is not only for the sake of Fox News viewers, but network hosts and executives too.

The ad began airing in Wyoming, but will be featured this week on Fox & Friends and Hannity, Axios first reported.

In the ad, Dick Cheney is sporting a cowboy hat and dubs Trump the greatest threat to democracy in the nation’s history.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters,” Cheney said.

He goes on to praise his daughter as “fearless” and says there is “nothing more important” she will ever do than taking on Trump.

“There is nothing more important that she will ever do than to lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office,” the former Wyoming congressman and vice president said.

Airing anti-Trump ads wouldn’t seem like the obvious choice on Fox News, especially as Cheney is only days away from squaring off against a primary challenger Harriet Hageman who has Trump’s backing. Polling released last month from the Casper Star-Tribune showed Cheney trailing Hageman by double digits.

A statement from Cheney’s campaign about the new ad buy suggests the focus of the commercials is to warn Fox News viewers and staff of the “threat” of Trump.

“It’s important not only for Fox News viewers, but for the network’s hosts and top executives, to hear former Vice President Cheney’s warning about the ongoing danger Donald Trump and his lies pose to our constitutional republic,” spokesperson Jeremy Adler said.

