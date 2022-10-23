Liz Cheney Destroys Kevin McCarthy for His Threat to Reduce Ukrainian Aid: He’s Leading the ‘Pro-Putin Wing of My Party’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) declared that Kevin McCarthy “is going to make himself the leader of the pro-Putin wing of my party.”

Cheney spoke to Chuck Todd on Sunday for NBC’s Meet The Press — where she bashed McCarthy’s sycophancy to Donald Trump and re-iterated her arguments that her fellow Republican and House Minority Leader shouldn’t be Speaker of the House. When asked for specific concerns about what McCarthy might do as speaker, Cheney emphasized that at “every moment since the aftermath of the election in 2020 when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to do the right thing, or do something that serves his own political purpose, he always chooses to serve his own political purpose.”

As an example, Cheney invoked McCarthy’s recent statement that a Republican-led Congress will provide less support to Ukraine in their ongoing war to fend off Russia’s invasion.

The idea that somehow the party is now no longer going to support the Ukrainian people, which, you know, for somebody who has a picture of Ronald Reagan on the wall of his office in the Capitol. The notion that now Kevin McCarthy is going to make himself the leader of the pro-Putin wing of my party is just a stunning thing. It’s dangerous. He knows better, but the fact that he’s willing to go down the path of suggesting that America will no longer stand for freedom, I think, tells you he’s willing to sacrifice everything for his own political gain.

Todd followed up by asking Cheney whether this is “just gamesmanship” on McCarthy’s part, “or do you think this is a reflection of an isolationist streak that’s actually taking hold inside the Republican Party?”

“We certainly have isolationists inside our party. We have isolationists inside the Democratic Party as well. But leaders have to lead,” she answered. “And when you have a leader of the Republican Party, suggesting that we can play with the fire of isolationism, suggesting that somehow the American people will not support the fight for freedom, which is the frontlines of freedom right now happening in Ukraine, the battle between Putin and Zelenskyy. And the notion that he would be willing to embrace that to enable it tells you he’s just not fit for the office.”

