Liz Cheney Reportedly Expects To Lose, Will Announce Next Steps Tonight – Won’t Rule Out White House Run

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will be as shocked as anyone if she wins her primary Tuesday, but plans to continue her fight against former President Donald Trump no matter the outcome, CNN’s Jamie Gangel reported.

The reporter noted she would not be surprised if the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney announces a 2024 White House bid at some point in the near future.

Gangel commented on what is expected to be a blowout for Cheney as part of the network’s coverage of the race.

On The Situation Room, host Wolf Blitzer asked Gangel to weigh in on the race just hours before the polls close. Gangel apparently has the inside track to where Cheney’s mind is.

“Look, it is likely she is going to lose,” she said. “As our political director David Chalian said earlier today, if she wins, Liz Cheney would be the most surprised person in the world.”

Gangel continued:

I am told that this is clearly not the end of public service for Liz Cheney, and I’m told in tonight’s speech she will not announce she is running for president, but she will not rule it out. She’s going to lean into her next chapter of public service, and that is very much for the moment about Donald Trump. She has stated over and over again she believes that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger, that democracy is in peril, and I think the steps she takes next, whether it’s to run in 2024 or not, are going to be about her battle to make sure trump is never president again.

Cheney was down almost 30 points to Trump-backed GOP rival Harriet Hageman in a recent poll.

Hageman has said she believes the 2020 election was “rigged” against Trump, who endorsed her last fall.

