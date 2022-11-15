Liz Cheney Rips Trump’s Possible 2024 Announcement: ‘Not The First Time He Has Been Totally Detached From Reality’

An MSNBC panel on Tuesday morning discussed the potential impact of former President Donald Trump announcing a third run for the presidency and Trump’s chances of actually getting back into the Oval Office.

The editor of the Bulwark, Charlie Sykes, began by breaking down whether or not the GOP is actually will do dump Trump and why.

What the Republicans are “realizing now is, look, we can’t win elections with him and the kind of issues that he is going to foist on us,” Sykes said, adding:

But what he’s going to remind them tonight is they cannot win without him if he takes his 30 to 40% of the Republican base and, you know, goes home, takes his ball and goes home.

Anchor Yasmin Vossoughian then brought in another conservative voice, who spoke just hours earlier on the topic – outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

“Yeah. And I’m going to play some sound a little bit later on about possibly how the race or the base, I should say, could be looking at other candidates in the future open to other candidates in the future. Actually, let’s let’s play some sound that we heard from Liz Cheney, I believe, earlier today at The Washington Post Global Women’s Summit. And then we’ll talk,” said Vossoughian, introducing the clip:

This is certainly not the rollout I’m sure Donald Trump wanted for his announcement tonight. But, you know, it’s also not the first time he’s been totally detached from reality. I feel confident that he will never be president again.

“It certainly seems as if the former president feels under threat considering things that he said about Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin as well, obviously, and the inner workings of the Trump camp ahead of this major announcement happening tonight. Is there any reason to think, Ashley, that this announcement could be anything other than I am running for president in 2024?” Vossoughian then asked the Washington Post’s Ashley Parker.

“Again. As Garrett said at the beginning with Trump, that usual caveat applies that until he has literally said or done something, and even not always then. Do we know he’s saying or doing it? But no. All signs point to that he is announcing that he is running for president in 2024,” Parker replied, adding:

This is something he had even toyed with doing before the midterms. He was hoping to kind of capture what he incorrectly he and many Republicans incorrectly believed would be a red wave. His aides convinced him to wait. They have tried to convince him to wait again, at least until after the Georgia Senate runoff. That is not the case. And as we just reported in this morning’s Post, you know, it’s not a traditional campaign, but he does he has hired at least the very beginnings of skeletal staff.

“He’s not going to have a traditional campaign manager, but his team, at least for now, will be run by a trio of three Republican veterans, two of whom are also longtime Trumpworld veterans, who the president trusts, who he feels comfortable around,” Parker added, concluding:

He also has a theory of the case that he wants this campaign to look more like 2016 thann 2020. And we believe in talking to someone who has seen the speech and again, Trump famously goes off script, but that he at least has written as of now, he plans to present a very binary choice between himself and the current president.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com