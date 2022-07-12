Liz Cheney Roasts Trump Over Notion He Was Duped on Stolen Election: He’s ‘a 76 Year Old Man… Not an Impressionable Child’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called it “nonsense” that allies of former President Donald Trump are defending his election lies by arguing he received bad counsel from advisers.

Cheney, vice chairwoman of the House January 6 Committee, delivered opening remarks on Tuesday for a new hearing on the connection between the extremists who stormed that Capitol and Trump’s inner circle.

“The argument seems to be President Trump was manipulated by others outside the administration, that he was persuaded to ignore his closest advisors, and that he was incapable of telling right from wrong,” she said.

“This new strategy is to try to blame only John Eastman or Sidney Powell or Congressman Scott Perry, or others, and not President Trump,” Cheney said. “In this version the president was ‘poorly served’ by these outside advisers. The strategy is to blame people his advisors called ‘the crazies’ for what Donald Trump did.”

Cheney flatly rejected this tactic, saying “this, of course, is nonsense.”

“President Trump is a 76-year-old man,” she continued. “He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

