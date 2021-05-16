Liz Cheney Says Kevin McCarthy, Elise Stefanik Are Complicit in Trump’s Lies: ‘I’m Not Willing to Do That’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) said on Sunday that she believes House Republican leaders are complicit in former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

Chris Wallace spoke with Cheney days after her ouster from House GOP leadership. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R- NY) was selected as the new conference chair.

Stefanik made comments later Friday about Trump being “an important voice” in the GOP. Wallace asked Cheney about that, and she responded that Stefanik is wrong.

“When you have a former president who did what Donald Trump did, who provoked an attack on our Capitol to try to stop the counting of electoral votes to try to steal the election, a former president who continues to threaten the democracy in the way that he is…” Cheney started to say.

Wallace jumped in to ask about Stefanik specifically and whether Cheney believes she’s “betraying Republican voters” by embracing Trump so strongly.

Cheney responded that her last remarks to House Republicans as conference chair were that “if they were looking for leaders who would be complicit in spreading the big lie, I wasn’t their person.”

Wallace brought up Cheney’s public criticisms of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and said, “I ask this about both McCarthy and Elise Stefanik — are they being complicit in what you consider the Trump lies?”

“They are,” Cheney said. “And I’m not willing to do that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

