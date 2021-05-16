Liz Cheney Says More Republicans Haven’t Spoken Up Because ‘They’re Worried About Threats on Their Lives’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) said that more Republicans haven’t spoken up the way she has because they’re worried about receiving threats.

ABC News’ Jon Karl noted to Cheney during their interview that while Cheney has a few defenders among congressional Republicans, like Adam Kinzinger, overall “there was really nobody that came to your defense.”

“You were pretty much alone on this,” Karl said.

“I think that it is very important to stand up for what’s right,” Cheney said.

She went on to say that threats are a factor for other congressional Republicans in not speaking out:

“I know that there are many members who have expressed concern about their own security, and I think that’s an important point to think about as well, that we now live in a country where members’ votes are affected because they’re worried about their security, they’re worried about threats on their lives. So I think that’s part of it.”

Cheney went on to acknowledge most Republicans are not where she is, but reiterated she has a responsibility as an elected official to lead and “tell the truth.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]