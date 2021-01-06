Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) panned President Donald Trump’s “insufficient” reaction to his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building over the certification of his 2020 election defeat.

Cheney, who was attacked by Trump for not supporting the GOP’s effort to overturn the election, gave an interview on Monday night to Fox News’ Bret Baier. She started by blasting the insurrection on the Capitol as a “violent mob assault” before placing the responsibility on Trump.

There is no question that the president formed the mob, the president incited the mob, the president addressed the mob. He lit the flame and this is what America is not. [This has been] absolutely intolerable and unacceptable and the mob will not prevail.

Cheney went on to say “the president needs to take responsibility” for what happened and that Congress is duty bound to carry out its responsibilities. When asked for her response to Trump’s delighting in the chaos from his supporters, Cheney said ” the president is abusing the trust of the American people and abusing the trust of the people who supported him.”

Cheney reemphasized that Trump’s “involvement” in the riots “cannot be tolerated,” and concluded that his response so far has been “completely intolerable and insufficient.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

