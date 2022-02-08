Fox Business Guest Calls Emphasis on Vaccines ‘Risky,’ Then Immediately Slams Biden Over Covid Deaths

Liz Peek slammed President Joe Biden for placing too much emphasis on Covid-19 vaccines and then noted that more Covid-19 deaths have taken place under his watch than Donald Trump’s.

More than 900,000 Americans have died of Covid. The virus is presently killing more than 2,500 Americans a day – the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated. As has been noted many times, being vaccinated greatly reduces one’s risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus. Hence, the White House has been encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Peek’s woeful performance on Tuesday’s Kudlow on Fox Business Network was exacerbated by the fact that she cited “studies” showing hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin may be effective treatments for the virus. In fact, studies have consistently shown that this is not the case.

Speaking with Larry Kudlow, Peek said the “real sin” is that “the government and the medical authorities have shut down debate”:

Remember this is a brand new virus We did not know what to do about it, but the scientific community said, well we know what to do about it. So, if you think hydroxychloroquine is a good idea or ivermectin, you’re not allowed to talk about that. We’re gonna take you off of social media. We’re gonna make sure those ideas don’t get out, even though studies have now come in – belatedly – to say, you know what? Maybe these therapies actually work. This to me is an unconscionable thing that has happened in our country, whether it’s Joe Rogan being shut down or teams of doctors who disagreed with the vaccine mandates.

Peek then called the idea of emphasizing vaccines “risky” and claimed that the White House’s approach is “not working”:

Are we sure that this is a good idea for our young kids? I don’t know that we know, but the fact that the White House has proclaimed the vaccine, the be all and end all of covid treatment? I think it’s really risky. And I think they’ve made so many mistakes. By the way on that front, this past year the United States became the number one per capita death rate for Covid deaths under Joe Biden. It wasn’t under President Trump, but that is the unholy place we have gotten to right now. So, whatever they’re doing it’s not working.

Kudlow responded by saying government and social media have been “arrogant” because they are “sort of determining who can say what and when.”

