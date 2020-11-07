Local Reporter Tells Trolling Trump Fan to ‘Buzz Off’ — Not ‘F*ck Off’ — In Still-Epic Viral Clip

Alex Zdan, a local politics reporter for News 12 in Long Island, told a passing President Donald Trump supporter who asked if he was “fake news” to go “buzz off” while live on air Saturday reporting on President-Elect Joe Biden winning the presidency.

“How you doing, pal,” Zdan asked the Trump supporter, as the reporter turned around to pan the growing crowd of Trump fans gathering in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“Are you guys real news or fake news?” the Trump supporter then asked Zdan.

“Buzz off,” Zdan fired back at the Trump supporter, before security appeared to usher the man out of the live shot.

On Twitter, a viral tweet was being passed around of the moment first appearing on Tik Tok – which incorrectly stated that Zdan told the Trump supporter to “fuck off.”

A request for comment to News 12 from Mediaite was not immediately returned.

Watch above, via News 12.

