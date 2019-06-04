London mayor Sadiq Khan continued his feud with Donald Trump on Tuesday with a series of TV interviews in which he shrugged off the president’s personal insults.

After calling Trump a “poster boy for the far-right” in a conversation with BBC, Khan spoke to CNN’s Clarissa Ward and defended his recent editorial comparing the president to 20th-century autocrats. He proceeded to rip Trump on numerous fronts, saying the president is viewed as a “champion” to “people whose views I find abhorrent and views are the complete opposite of our values in this country.”

The mutual dislike between Trump and Khan has been well-established for some time, but the former set the tone of his state visit to the United Kingdom by lobbing personal insults at the latter on Twitter. When asked about those, Khan responded that it was “the sort of hate I’d expect from an 11-year-old, but it’s for him to decide how he behaves…It’s beneath me to do childish tweets and name-calling.”

Watch above, via CNN.

