The rhetorical insult battle between President Donald Trump and London Mayor Sadiq Khan continued Tuesday morning as the U.S. commander in chief continued his multi-day diplomatic visit to the United Kingdom.

Khan, vocal and frequent critic of Trump’s, lashed back during an interview on Sky News, calling the sitting U.S. president a “poster boy for the far-right.” This came a day after Trump tweeted an insult directed at the London Mayor, in which he called Khan a “stone cold loser” just before arriving in the UK.

Trump tweeted:

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Trump’s dismissal of Khan was in response to the London Mayor calling Trump a modern-day fascist. Khan said of Trump in an interview “President Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat. The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than 70 years.”

Khan is the first Muslim elected Mayor of London has long taken issue with Trump’s call to ban Muslims from entry into the United States, and it was in this context that he criticized President Trump.

Watch above via Sky News.

