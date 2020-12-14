Longtime 60 Minutes producer Bob Anderson is retiring, according to a report from CBS News.

Anderson spent 30 years at the weekly news show, and has become the show’s most prolific producer. He has produced more than 180 stories, more than any other producer in the show’s history. His final story for the show, about Saudi citizens accusing of serious crimes in the U.S. are not being brought to justice, will air this Sunday.

During his time at 60 Minutes, Anderson worked closely with legendary journalist Mike Wallace for more than 20 years. After Wallace retired in 2006, Anderson started producing for correspondent Scott Pelley, who had high praise for Anderson. “There are 60 Minutes stories that you never get out of your head,” Pelley said. “They were 10, 20, 30 years ago, certain scenes, moments, phrases that were used that had stuck in your mind. Bob Anderson’s legacy is that so many of those moments were the result of his genius, of his reporting, his journalism, his television production expertise.”

Some of Anderson’s most notable stories included a Mike Wallace interview in 2000 with then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin, at the time one of the longest interviews between an American journalist and a Chinese head of state; a 2007 Scott Pelley interview with Iran’s then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad; and a 2019 report on fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, being sold online from China.

Anderson had been with CBS News for more than 10 years before joining 60 Minutes. Prior to producing for the show, he produced for CBS Evening News and worked as the network’s foreign editor before heading up the CBS News bureau in Tokyo.

