‘Look At The Polling’: James Comer Boasts His Investigation Into Biden Family Is Why Trump is Gaining in 2024 Polls

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Fox News on Monday morning that he believes his investigation into the Biden family has helped former President Donald Trump’s electoral fortunes.

The exchange began with Comer running through some of his regular talking points and allegations against the Biden family.

“We want to know what exactly the FBI did to investigate this allegation. We’re very confident this document exists,” Comer began referring to a document he has asked for the FBI to turn over regarding a past allegation, before adding:

We want to know again what the FBI concluded with respect to this investigation, because the reason we’re so concerned about this is because this fits a pattern of what we’ve seen in Romania and other countries around the world where the president, then vice president, flew into a country, took an unusually active role in foreign policy in this particular country, was the lead person on foreign aid in this particular country. And then all of a sudden his family members start getting wives from foreign nationals from this particular country through these various LLC and shell companies that the Biden family created. I mean, this is one of the most serious accusations I think has ever been leveled against any political leader in the history of our country. And for the FBI to act like, well, we don’t know. We can’t talk to you about this, just trust us. I mean, this allegation happened a long time ago and the FBI has done nothing. We want to know exactly what they did. We not only want to file, but we want to know what action they took. So Speaker McCarthy called me after his conversation with FBI Director Wray. I appreciate the speaker. He’s leading on this issue. He’s working with Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. So I have a lot more confidence today that we’re going to get that form 23 because of the work that Speaker McCarthy is doing.

“Well, that’s a positive note on that, let’s hope you get it, you know, because I think that would really move your investigation even further up than it already has been. But we’ve got to talk about this,” replied co-host Ashley Strohmier.

“And we have talked to you about this on this show, about how the media can just not ignore this any longer. In an op ed in The Washington Post, it says, ‘Millions flow to Biden family members. Don’t pretend it doesn’t matter.’ So do you think that because of your investigation, that is what’s moved this needle with the media?” Strohmier asked.

“Absolutely. Absolutely. There’s no question. You look at the polling and right now Donald Trump is seven points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward. Joe Biden is trending downward,” replied Comer, adding:

And I believe that the media is looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing that the American people are keeping up with our investigation and they realize something’s wrong here.

“It’s not normal for the president of the United States, children and grandchildren and in-laws and nieces, and nephews to receive wires from foreign nationals. That’s what we proved. And we proved that this happened while Joe Biden was vice president of the United States which had never before been reported. And the media tried to not report on it. But the American people are keeping up with what we’re doing. And the American people do not want to see public corruption,” he concluded.

Comer in the past has been pressed by Fox News hosts for more concrete evidence of wrongdoing by President Joe Biden.

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy pressed Comer in mid-May, “ You don’t actually have any facts to that point. You have got some circumstantial evidence. And the other thing is of all those names, the one person who didn’t profit is… there’s no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.”

Comer was also confronted in early April over his allegations on Fox and was asked if Biden had broken any laws. Comer replied the House Republicans were still investigating, but added, “We’re going to fix the laws on influence peddling because this is getting out of control. And if we don’t have tighter ethics laws, we’re going to have countries like China that are going to come in and bar relatives of high-ranking government officials.”

“And people are going to say, like the Democrats are saying now, ‘Well, they didn’t break any laws.’ Well, we’re going to change the laws,” Comer concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox & Friends First.

