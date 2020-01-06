comScore

Look at This Disaster of a CNBC Graphic on 2020 Candidate Fundraising

By Charlie NashJan 6th, 2020, 12:05 pm

CNBC aired a disaster of a graphic on Squawkbox, Monday, showing the wrong pictures for several 2020 presidential election candidates.

During the segment on 2020 campaign fundraising, a random man was displayed instead of Democratic candidate Andrew Yang (the man was Geoff Yang, a prior CNBC guest), and a portrait of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) appeared on screen instead of Democratic candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

The error-ridden graphic was quickly mocked on social media.

Yang has previously sparred with CNBC sister channel MSNBC, and CNN, for repeatedly leaving him off of 2020 candidate graphics, including one MSNBC graphic titled, “Democrats Running in 2020.”

The CNBC errors were just the latest in a recent string of network graphic bloopers.

In December, MSNBC aired a photograph of white nationalist Richard Spencer instead former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, while in January 2019, Fox & Friends displayed a graphic claiming Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died.

