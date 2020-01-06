CNBC aired a disaster of a graphic on Squawkbox, Monday, showing the wrong pictures for several 2020 presidential election candidates.

During the segment on 2020 campaign fundraising, a random man was displayed instead of Democratic candidate Andrew Yang (the man was Geoff Yang, a prior CNBC guest), and a portrait of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) appeared on screen instead of Democratic candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

The error-ridden graphic was quickly mocked on social media.

Wow the campaign trail has not been kind to Andrew Yang pic.twitter.com/th2y3rJTDP — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 6, 2020

This actually just happened. This is not fake. Click the link to confirm for yourself. CNBC screwed up the photos for both @AndrewYang and @TulsiGabbard in their reporting of Q4 fundraising totals. Source: https://t.co/a5zUItpS0H#YangMediaBlackout #YangGang #TulsiGabbard pic.twitter.com/b91mvSmvCH — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) January 6, 2020

@CNBC puts the wrong pictures up for both #Yang and #TulsiGabbard on their graphic about 4th quarter fundraising numbers Wow Those that can’t do, work for @NBCNews Those that can’t work for NBC apparently work for CNBC… Unf—kingreal! https://t.co/xoJ2lm75Jh via @YouTube — Dennis Potvin 🌺 (@DennisPotvinDem) January 6, 2020

Yang has previously sparred with CNBC sister channel MSNBC, and CNN, for repeatedly leaving him off of 2020 candidate graphics, including one MSNBC graphic titled, “Democrats Running in 2020.”

The CNBC errors were just the latest in a recent string of network graphic bloopers.

In December, MSNBC aired a photograph of white nationalist Richard Spencer instead former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, while in January 2019, Fox & Friends displayed a graphic claiming Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died.

