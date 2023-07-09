“LOOK AT THIS!!!’ Mark Levin Loses It In Livid Monologue On Biden DOJ ‘Destroying America’ With Trump Prosecution, Leaks to Press

Fox News firebrand Mark Levin trashed the Department of Justice on his Sunday show for prosecuting former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified material, and claimed they are leaking information about his case to the press.

During the latest airing of Life, Liberty, and Levin, the host made the focus of his opening monologue about the number of leaks that have been made to the media in Trump’s legal cases. He told his audience that the “back of the Department of Justice” needs to be “broken.”

“This department is destroying America. It’s destroying the 2024 election. It’s violating every norm, every tradition, everything it inherited to ensure that that department could be trustworthy and could be reliable,” Levin said. “And I want to say this. If we don’t break the back of the Department of Justice, and I will explain what I mean in a moment, it will destroy this country.”

The right-wing personality then begins reading headlines from the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post about leaks regarding Trump’s legal cases, before shaking piles of paper held together with a binder clip in front of the camera while screaming, “Look at this!”

“Who do these leaks help? Do they help Donald Trump? Do they help a single witness? It’s the federal government. It is the Biden Department of Justice. It is the Democrat Party’s Department of Justice that’s interfering in the election.

“Look at this! You see this?! These are the leaks! From grand juries to witnesses to Mar a Lago to the nature of the classified documents,” Levin adds. “Leak after leak after leak!”

Levin then claims that the “pattern of leaks” violates Trump’s 5th and 6th amendment rights as well as contaminates the jury pool in the upcoming cases.

“All roads go through the Department of Justice. All roads go through Jack Smith‘s office, the special counsel,” Levin screams. “Now the Trump lawyers need to wake the hell up to do something about this.”

The Republicans frontrunner was charged last month by Special Counsel Jack Smith with 47 counts, if convicted he could spend the rest of his life in prison. Separately, Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury for hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Watch above via Fox News.

