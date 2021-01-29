Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs said to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows Friday that Republicans attacking Donald Trump even after he publicly endorsed them are being ungrateful, petty, and jealous.

Dobbs has been fuming at Republicans who have criticized the former president over the violent mob of his supporters who stormed the Capitol, especially the Republicans who voted for impeachment, but he’s gone after top GOP leaders like Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, and Ronna McDaniel.

He told Meadows party leadership needs new blood because the Republicans have not fully embraced Trump policies.

Meadows talked up Trump’s continued support across the country and even said, “I’ve never seen an endorsement matter so much as President Trump’s endorsement.”

Dobbs agreed:

“I’ve never seen a president whose endorsement mattered more in terms of results, nor have I seen more recipients of such an endorsement be less grateful and, in point of fact, be well, peevish, petty, and vindictive against a man they obviously are jealous of and who they fear mightily for his influence among the base, some 75 million people. It’s pitiful to watch what happens to Mitch McConnell’s face when he hears the name Trump.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

