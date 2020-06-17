Lou Dobbs added yet another round of insults to his pantheon of disgust at President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who the Fox Business host blasted as “petty and vindictive” for daring to discuss Trump’s misconduct in a new, tell-all book.

On his Wednesday afternoon show, pro-Trump cheerleader and mutual self-aggrandizement partner Dobbs picked right up where his previous rants left off, in which he has hammered Bolton as a “TURNCOAT” and “petty snarling Lilliputian” who acts as a “tool for the radical Dems and Deep State.” Dobbs vociferous defense was triggered by a raft of new embarrassing and damning claims by Bolton— some of them he considered worthy of impeachment investigation — about Trump in his soon-to-be released insider’s account of his time in the White House.

“Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s betrayal of the president he served goes on,” Bolton Today the New York Times reported in his new book Bolton claims the radical Dem[ocrat]s should have looked into the president’s dealings with Turkey and China during their sham impeachment inquiries. Bolton alleged President Trump tried to curry favor with Turkish President [Recep Tayyem]Erdogan and Chinese President Xi [Jinping] by intervening in several investigations.”

Dobbs then played White House Press Secretary’s Wednesday response to the brutal revelations about Trump, claiming that Bolton’s book is full of classified information and its release is “unacceptable.”

Dobbs’ guest, former GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz, then joined in on the Bolton bashing.

“I’m terribly disappointed in John Bolton. He was supposed to be the career professional who could come in there as an adult and be the national security advisor,” Chaffetz said. “But I’ve got to tell you, the antics and the ranting and raving that he’s doing in trying to publish this book to line his own pockets at the expense of national security, that’s just not acceptable.” Chaffetz then intimated, citing no actual evidence, that Bolton was an inveterate leaker and that, under his replacement, Robert O’Brien, the White House leaks have stopped.

“It’s an excellent point,” Dobbs echoed. “And Bolton has a lot to answer for, and the list gets longer every day. He is an extraordinary, extraordinarily disappointing, petty and vindictive person.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

