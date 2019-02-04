Lou Dobbs Blasts ‘RINOs’ in Interview with RNC Chair: ‘What Is Going On With Your Party?’

Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs spoke with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tonight and opened by asking, “What is going on with your party?”

“Just about the time this president has garnered the nation’s attention on the crisis that is at our border,” Dobbs said, “you’ve got Mitch McConnell peddling a bunch of establishment K Street nonsense––oh, we can’t declare a national emergency just because there’s a national emergency, senator? Ronna, what’s going on?”

McDaniel said that Trump came to Washington in the first place to disrupt business as usual, defending his border security push and saying Trump “has an obligation to keep our country safe.”

Dobbs made it clear he’s not happy about the “RINOs” in the GOP getting in the way of the president’s agenda:

“Your party, whether it is Jeff Flake, Mitt Romney, whether it is Mitch McConnell or Paul Ryan––do you ever just pick up the phone and say, ‘Fella, maybe you need to come to your senses and get with the party’?”

“I certainly share what I see from our base,” she diplomatically responded. She noted the passionate support of Trump and how people feel he’s responding to their needs.

“President Trump has come in and said this is a crisis that’s been pushed down for 30 years, down the road, and it’s time once and for all to address it. And Republicans and Democrats are gonna have to get on board,” she added.

At one point Dobbs said, “I’m worried about the Republican party and Senator McConnell and Paul Ryan. I’m worried about the entire Republican establishment, because they look sold out, Ronna. They look sold out.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

