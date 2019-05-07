During his testimony today, FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked about surveillance on the Trump campaign and Attorney General Bill Barr‘s use of the word “spying.”

“That’s not the term I would use,” Wray said. “There are a lot of people who have different colloquial phrases. I believe the FBI is involved in investigative activity. Part of investigative activity includes surveillance activity of different shapes and sizes, and to me, the key is making sure it’s done by the book, consistent with our lawful authorities. That’s the key question. Different people use different colloquial phrases.”

Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs went on a tear against Wray in response tonight.

RNC committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon brought up Wray and said the “changing of words” is “pretty disgraceful.”

Dobbs agreed and added onto it:

“The FBI director is a twit. He is precious, he seems to be filled with an immense sense of self and highly flattering sense of self and to actually contradict his boss, the attorney general, and the President of the United States is arrogance that I don’t think should be tolerated for even a minute.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com