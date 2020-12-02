Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs attacked Attorney General Bill Barr and said that his show is all the proof he needs of evidence of voter fraud.

Dobbs fumed at Barr on Monday for not doing more to help out the president’s legal fight. He fumed at Barr on Tuesday for saying the DOJ has seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

And he fumed again on Wednesday, saying Barr should watch his show:

“I would only say to the attorney general: watch this broadcast. Review what we’ve reported here over the last four weeks. Take a look at what is said on this broadcast tonight and you will change your statement if there is any honesty remaining whatsoever in the Department of Justice.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]