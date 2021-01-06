Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs questioned why police in Washington would draw their guns in response to the riots from Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol Building.

Correspondent Chad Pergram said in his live report that officials were drawing their weapons, at which point Dobbs jumped in and asked, “Why would they draw their guns? What was the threat?”

To reiterate, a large, violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol Building and raided the House and Senate chambers. There was an armed standoff at the House chamber doors at one point.

Pergram explained, “They were trying to protect hundreds of members who were inside the chamber, frankly trying to…”

Dobbs actually jumped in and said, “I’m not asking you to speak for them. I’m asking you did they explain why they drew their guns.”

Pergram said there was no official statement, but again added, “You just don’t have security breaches like that.”

Dobbs remarked at one point, “Just as the country is dealing with trying to constrain lethal force, that would be a poor time to suggest that Capitol Hill police should draw their weapons on American citizens, most of whom are patriots.” (emphasis ours)

Dobbs praised President Donald Trump’s statement and said “none of us want any violence whatsoever in our nation’s Capitol or frankly anywhere in this country.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]