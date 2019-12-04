Lou Dobbs blasted the House Judiciary hearing today on impeachment and said it’s a load of “balderdash.”

Dobbs spoke with Charles Payne this afternoon and said Democrats are “being hammered here” because voters are tuning out.

“I think the Republicans should ask them to continue this for as long as they wish,” he said, arguing this is only helping the president.

He offered praise for Jonathan Turley as “the only adult in the room” while saying the other legal scholars were a “small mob.”

“What I don’t think makes a lot of sense is for people to continue to ignore what they’re seeing, to ignore what they’re hearing,” he continued. “It is viciousness, it is pure balderdash being spewed in that hearing room… The American people know what’s going on here. And the Democrats look like damn fools. They’re acting like damn fools and by the way, I’m starting to think they’re damn fools.”

