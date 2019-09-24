Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro teamed up tonight to trash Democrats over the impeachment inquiry announced by Speaker Nancy Pelosi today after the whistleblower complaint and recent reporting on President Donald Trump‘s call with the president of Ukraine.

Dobbs started by sharing the president’s tweets today and saying, “The president, as always, he is the master of the Twitterverse. Nailing it.”

Pirro said that “every time the president is doing something favorable to the American people, somebody writing an article ‘closing in on Donald Trump,’ Mueller closing in. The Russian connection closing in. This is part of their philosophy. This is what they do.”

She railed against the “disgusting” impeachment inquiry announcement and said right now “nobody knows what was said” on the call.

“We do!” Dobbs declared. “The president said what was said. He said it was perfect. And you know what he said? He said somebody needs to look into Biden. And by the way he’s right on both counts. And the suggestion that no one knows/ The president has told us!”

“But according to the Dems, they don’t know,” Pirro said. “They feel comfortable denying people the presumption of innocence.”

At one point Dobbs blamed “the fake news and also their fake corporate owners” for trying to turn people against the president.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

