Lou Dobbs tonight made a point of going after two former Republican Speakers for not speaking out against Nancy Pelosi’s actions at the State of the Union.

Dobbs wasn’t exactly a big fan of Paul Ryan and John Boehner when they were in office, but tonight he went after both men for not publicly saying anything about Pelosi ripping up the president’s speech.

Yes, really. In a segment first flagged by Media Matters, Dobbs was troubled by their supposedly disturbing silence:

“A stunning silence from two of the biggest RINO House Speakers the country ever had. Both Paul Ryan and John Boehner have yet to make any comment about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s outrageous, insulting behavior at the president’s State of the Union address. It’s a silence that is raising more questions about both Ryan and Boehner than about actually the Speaker herself. But there it is.”

Both men, of course, are no longer in government. Ryan is on the Fox Corporation board of directors.

