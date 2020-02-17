Last week Lou Dobbs went on a tear over the idea that the DOJ is independent of the president, and tonight he got even more worked up after calls for Bill Barr to resign.

Last week Dobbs rejected the idea the DOJ is independent, saying, “He works for the President of the United States, he works for the American people, he’s not independent by any measure. He is the attorney general, and I just hate it when I hear ‘independent.'”

He doubled down tonight after the letter co-signed by former DOJ employees demanding Barr resign, citing interference in the Roger Stone case.

Dobbs said, “How can anyone say the Justice Department is independent of the administration when it contains, for example, a nationality security division. Just who the Hell would they report to? Nobody could say national security is anything less than what is in the clear purview of the president of the United States, the commander-in-chief. His authorities, his responsibilities include oversight of national security, including Justice and its 110,000 employees.”

He then invited viewers to vote in his poll asking, “Should anyone for any reason believe any department of the executive branch is independent of presidential authority?”

Dobbs spoke with Rudy Giuliani and asked of the letter, “Where do they get this idiotic idea that the Constitution should be ignored and that the Justice Department is independent of the executive and independent of the president?”

“In pursuance of their moral cause of removing Trump, there is no Constitution,” Giuliani said.

