Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs opened his show tonight railing against a “contrived left-wing-inspired political firestorm” against President Donald Trump over the intel whistleblower at the center of growing controversy about the president’s call with the president of Ukraine.

John Roberts reported that the whistleblower apparently “did not have firsthand knowledge” of the call and how the complaint still hasn’t been delivered to Congress.

Roberts noted that if the transcript of this phone call gets released, Democrats could ask for transcripts of Trump’s calls with Putin or Republicans could say “we want to see all of President Obama’s calls with world leaders.”

Dobbs said he quite likes the idea of releasing the Obama transcripts, saying, “We know right now that this whole thing is built on hearsay and a person without standing in the intelligence community. We know the intelligence community itself has been hostile to this president.”

As he continued, Roberts jumped in to make a point but Dobbs said, “John, let me finish.”

He added, “The agency chiefs had some role, we don’t know yet quite what, in effort to subvert the President of the United States.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

