Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs said tonight that while Fox News’ and Fox Business’ ratings have been very high during the impeachment trial, he still thinks the whole thing is a sham the media shouldn’t be giving credence to.

In speaking with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Dobbs said the Democrats have been “boorish and dishonest” during the hearings, saying “the theater is lost on me.”

“I see no reason in the world to watch it or listen to it,” he added.

McDaniel agreed and said people aren’t paying attention “because they know the outcome, they know the score of this game.”

“I do have to be candid about our ratings, however,” Dobbs said, “which are very high for both the Fox News Channel and for Fox Business. And I understand the fascination with the process. But to watch continuously what is just lie after lie and the national left-wing media continues to give credence to all of this nonsense, and they sort of puff up with importance as they report on all of this when they know it’s a fiction, it’s a tragic fiction, and it’s just another extension from the party of hate and an attempt to subvert this president and ultimately to overthrow him.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

