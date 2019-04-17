Lou Dobbs on Rep. Omar’s 9/11 Remarks: ‘Who is She Representing? Because it Isn’t America’

Lou Dobbs accused Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of not representing America — citing her recent remarks about 9/11 in which the Minnesota Congresswoman said “some people did something.”

During an interview with Republican strategist Amy Tarkanian on Wednesday’s edition of Lou Dobbs Tonight, the Fox Business host blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for not stripping Omar of her post on the House Foreign Relations Committee.

“Think about Nancy Pelosi,” Dobbs said. “She won’t remove congresswoman Omar from the foreign relations committee because why? Because she thinks so little of America?”

Dobbs went on to say this:

“Who is she representing? Because it isn’t America with her thoughts and her regrettable remarks about September 11th and 3,000 victims who lost their lives that day.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com