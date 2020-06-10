The act of kneeling has now acquired a potent bifurcated symbolic power in the country — both as a public gesture of protest against racial injustice and police brutality as well as representing the very act of violence viciously deployed by Minneapolis police in the alleged murder of George Floyd. But on his Wednesday show, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs focused his outrage squarely on the former.

During an interview with Vice President Mike Pence about the country’s African-American community, Dobbs — true to form — lavishly praised the Trump administration before directing his anger at Democratic Congressional leaders for kneeling in the US Capitol for eight minutes and 44 seconds. That move, along with the party’s unveiling of a sweeping police reform legislation, was a show of solidarity with the protests over the unjust killing of Floyd, whose neck was crushed for that amount of time by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.

“If I may say — and I know that there is certainly a temptation — is to be one way at this point,” Dobbs said before alluding to a White House meeting President Donald Trump held with a few black leaders on Wednesday. “I applaud you and the president for listening and certainly think the country will be stronger for it. But I think that it also has to be mutual and reciprocal. It has to be a communication across the country, and I think every American should be listening to what you and this president have accomplished because it’s extraordinary.”

But Dobbs’ praise for the White House quickly transformed into a partisan disgust, which echoed Trump’s own “NO KNEELING!” outrage about the take-a-knee protests of police brutality during the playing of the national anthem at NFL games, led by former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick,

“And to see the Democratic leadership that have done nothing but oppose President Trump, Vice President Pence and your administration kneeling, kneeling in the capitol as they are subservient to, to what? To whom?” Dobbs railed. “Americans don’t kneel, and Americans don’t demand that others kneel. It is an extraordinary, gut-wrenching moment in this country’s history to see this kind of pandering and sickening display of absolutely, absolute cowardice. And, as you say, devoid of ideas and achievement for the very people whose votes they, they take for granted.”

“The contrast with what you’ve seen by Democratic leaders at the national and the local level to this president has been very stark,” Pence agreed.

Neither Dobbs nor Pence chose to elaborate on other alleged moments of “pandering” and “absolute cowardice” by those fighting for racial justice in this country’s past.

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

