A producer for Lou Dobbs‘ Fox Business show roasted the network’s fellow host Maria Bartiromo for having “much lower ratings” in a booking request email to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s communications office, according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

The Fox vs. Fox diss emails, which were obtained via a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by the nonprofit government transparency group Democracy Forward, were sent in 2017.

“He is doing Maria Bartiromo you know — much lower ratings than us and I say this in an endearing way,” wrote the Dobbs producer to Mnuchin’s press secretary one month after Bartiromo scored an interview with the then-recently appointed Treasury Secretary, in which she questioned him on former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn’s resignation.

“[Dobbs] is doing Maria Bartiromo you know — much lower ratings than us and I say this in an endearing way,” the Fox Business producer added, before ensuring the Mnuchin flack that Dobbs was a partisan player for Trump: “I just want to make sure he is reaching ALL of the commuters from the Trump train! :)”

Tony Sayegh, the then-spokesperson for Mnuchin, replied several weeks later excitedly promising Lou Dobbs Tonight that “You guys are next!!!!! we love LOU!!!!”

The booking competition from Dobbs’ show was not limited to Bartiromo’s program, as the Dobbs producer reached out again in the summer of 2017 to question why Mnuchin “is doing [Stuart] Varney tomorrow” instead of Lou Dobbs Tonight.

“I am hurt! I really really need him for Lou,” wrote the producer, before following up with the news that the Mnuchin interview on Varney’s show was spiked: “Thank God, I just asked someone from [Varney & Co.] and they said he won’t be doing their show. That’s great news.”

Other Fox-related revelations discovered in the trove of 2017 emails include a Bartiromo producer demanding exclusivity — “As long as [Mnuchin] is NOT on CNBC or another FBN program, please,” read a disclaimer included in a booking request — if the Treasury secretary were to appear on Mornings with Maria, while Fox News anchor Bret Baier voiced a similar sentiment while cancelling an interview with Mnuchin after he appeared on Fox News Sunday.

“We would really like to have some sort of exclusivity with our interview,” wrote Baier’s producer to Sayegh.

Baier even personally chimed in when the Mnuchin flack pleaded ignorance on why it was an issue, given that they are on the same network.

“Ok — we assumed you knew that a major Sunday show interview (or two) two days before a sit down with me would take a little of the stream off of the booking,” the anchor wrote to Sayegh. “We would love to have the Secretary on…but maybe later in September now.”

Baier also used his connections at the Treasury office to request a tour of the United States Mint for his friends and family, writing in an email to Sayegh, “If it doesn’t work — don’t worry about it. Meant to request last week. Don’t spend too much time on it. If you can point us to someone — and it’s easy — great. If not — no worries. Thanks.”

Sayegh heeded the ask, forwarding Baier’s favor request to another government official.

“Bret Baier is asking to help him get his friends and family a Mint tour tomorrow. Who can help us do that?” wrote Sayegh, before fulfilling the request and receiving a personal thank you note from the Fox News anchor.

