Lou Dobbs spoke with David Schoen, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers in his upcoming impeachment trial, on Wednesday and repeatedly pressed him on why they’re even giving credence to the “sinister process” in the first place.

The Senate is taking up the trial next week, after the former president was impeached for inciting the violent storming of the Capitol last month, but Dobbs has made it clear he thinks the GOP and the Trump team shouldn’t even engage with the trial as legitimate.

Schoen told Dobbs these are “unlawful proceedings” against a former president and said, “If you think any citizen in the country ought to be hauled off the street and brought before the senate for a trial — a trial, by the way, lacking in all due process — then we’ve got a very sad situation, dangerous situation in this country.”

Dobbs went on to ask, “Why is the president even responding to this?”

He called the trial “evil nonsense” that the Trump team and Republicans shouldn’t give “any breath of credence” to.

Schoen said it’s a good question before adding, “I think that the former president believes that this process is ongoing. He understands the appearance to the American public of the process. He believes in the sanctity the of the Constitution of the United States. He believes firmly and correctly the Constitution’s being violated here, but he intends to stand up then through his lawyers…”

Dobbs interjected in disbelief and said, “It does not honor the Constitution if you permit others to violate the Constitution. This is enabling! This is giving permission and approval to the Dems to proceed with this awful fraud on the Constitution. On the American people.”

At one point Dobbs even asked Schoen, “Why in the world would you put the former president in the position of having to rely on the judgment of complicit RINOs and a gutless Republican leadership that honors what is clearly an unconstitutional process and subjects a private citizen to it? Where is it to end if you honor this sinister process?”

Schoen agreed with Dobbs that the impeachment trial is part of a years-old attempt to go after Trump.

