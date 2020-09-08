Fox Business host Lou Dobbs went on a tear Tuesday defending President Donald Trump from the “horrible lies” in the Atlantic report on his alleged comments about fallen soldiers, taking shots at news outlets that followed-up with their own reports on the allegations — including Fox News.

Dobbs said the Democrats and liberal media rolled out its latest “coordinated attack” on the president through the Atlantic report, saying the “hit job” spread online “without even a hint of a fact check label from those social media platforms.”

He went on to swipe at the news outlets that did follow-up reporting and remarked how “even Fox News” was one such outlet:

The Associated Press claims to have corroborated the story in its entirety, but then didn’t have any evidence to corroborate it — not a single, single named source. And the Washington Post, CNN, even Fox News claimed to have corroborated parts of the report, despite every news organization having not a single named source, nor any evidence whatsoever. What those unnamed sources did claim doesn’t stand up against the 21 Trump administration officials who are now on the record refuting the Atlantic’s horrible, horrible lies.

To briefly review: Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin said last Friday she spoke to two top officials who were with the president on that trip to France who confirmed to her key details of the Atlantic report. Griffin subsequently stood by her reporting and said while she did not confirm every detail in the Atlantic report, she called her sources “unimpeachable” and said, “I feel very confident with what we have reported at Fox.”

Amid all this, the president said Griffin should be fired — and a number of her colleagues publicly came to her defense. Bret Baier and Howard Kurtz called Trump out for it on the air Sunday.

Dobbs Tuesday noted the denials from several current and former Trump administration officials who have spoken out publicly, including John Bolton (who didn’t exactly leave the administration on friendly terms).

He continued going after news outlets “pushing the lie”:

By pushing the lie that President Trump said something disparaging of our military, the left-wing national media has given the Biden campaign a chance to gloss over the fact that Biden enthusiastically supported the Iraq war, something president trump outright opposed and that most Americans now see as a terrible mistake. President Trump’s actions and demonstration of respect for the military speak for themselves… Shame on the left. Shame on the radical Dems. And shame on the fake news and fake journalists who manufacture it.

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

