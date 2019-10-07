Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs went on a tear tonight over the Republicans — including one current Fox News contributor — not backing President Donald Trump‘s Syria withdrawal decision.

Dobbs, who regularly goes after Republicans for either criticizing Trump or not doing enough to stand by him, swiped at Republicans like Mitt Romney before moving on to all the “RINOs” opposing the president.

The Republicans in Congress who have come out against the president’s Syria decision include Mitch McConnell, Liz Cheney, Lindsey Graham, and Marco Rubio.

One person Dobbs included on his list was former Arkansas governor and current Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee.

“This is nonsense!” Dobbs cried. “Each one of those people owes — in my judgment, again, for multiple reasons, and a number of cases — the American people and this president an apology.”

“Just stand aside!” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

